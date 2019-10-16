April 4, 1941 - October 13, 2019
Betty Lucille Sullivan, 78, of Lebanon passed away in Albany on Sunday. She was born in Byars, Oklahoma to William Henry and Phoebe May (Robbins) Sullivan.
She lived in many places over her lifetime including California, Oregon and Louisiana.
Betty was successful in many professions including owning a restaurant, a flower shop and Grandmother’s Day Care in Salem.
She loved her family, especially the little kids. She enjoyed water therapy and yard work. She loved roses, her dogs, vanilla ice cream, potato chips and coffee. She was a member of Calvary Chapel in Lebanon.
She is survived by her sons: Dwight and his wife Andrea McGhee of Tumwater, Washington, Michael McGhee, Daniel McKinney both of Kennewick, Washington; daughters: Frances Phillips, Ginger and her husband William Hankins all of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Betty was preceded in death by her son Rick McKinney; granddaughter Rachel; three brothers; two sisters; mother and father; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com