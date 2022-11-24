Betty Lou Weidner

March 19, 1943 - Nov. 20, 2022

Betty Weidner, 79, of Sweet Home has gone home to heaven. She was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Harvey. and Mabel (Tracy) Spranger and raised in Wisconsin, living in the small town of Vesper, then Stevens Point for college and then with her wonderful husband, Bob, she moved to Sweet Home with their young baby in 1969.

Viewing will be 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday November 27th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be 10 a.m. Monday November 28th at St. Helen Catholic Church. Rosary will start at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Final burial will be 2:30 p.m. at Union Crawfordsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Helen Catholic Church Women's Club of the Alzheimer's Association.

The family wishes to thank caregivers Chelcie Kincaid of Sweet Home and Timberwood Court Memory Care in Albany. May she rest in eternal peace and be an angel for those of us left behind.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com