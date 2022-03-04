Betty Lou Vorderstrasse

July 11, 1930 - February 21, 2022

Betty Lou (Alley) Vorderstrasse, a life-long resident of Lebanon, was called to her eternal home in Heaven on February 21, 2022 at age 91. Betty passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, including her husband of 72 years, Wallace Vorderstrasse.

Born July 11, 1930, to parents Joseph and Alice (Benshoof) Alley, Betty grew up next to the canal north of Lebanon. She attended Gore school where she enjoyed the close-knit community of extended family and friends throughout her life. She continued her schooling in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School.

On July 14, 1949 Betty was married to Wallace Vorderstrasse. From raising a family to always working together on a wide range of projects, Wally and Betty made a great team. They enjoyed serving the church, trips to the Oregon coast, hiking at McDowell Creek and Silver Falls State Park, relaxing at home by their wood stove, along with many other interests.

Together they were blessed with four children: Deanna, Nancy, and Greg; their daughter Julie died at birth. Also joining her family were sons-in-law Gary Harmon (deceased), Rod Lyles, Randy Baker, and daughter-in-law Allison Vorderstrasse.

She was also blessed with six grandchildren who loved her dearly: Kirsten Dody (Brandon); Tyler Harmon; Whitney Harmon; Ryan Baker; Kelsey Baker; and Courtney Baker; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Dody, as well as twin great-granddaughters on the way.

Betty was baptized into faith at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was confident in her eternal salvation and devoted her time and talents to her Lord and Savior and His church, serving in multiple ways. Her service was focused on quilt making for people in need. She truly enjoyed the weekly companionship of her dear friends that her family affectionately called, "Mom's quilting ladies."

She enjoyed the simple things in life the most, including Alley family potlucks, trips to the Vorderstrasse family cabin, working puzzles, and putting together quilt tops at home. Betty will be remembered for her sweet smile, quick wit, and a servant heart.

Betty is preceded in life by her parents, Joseph and Alice (Benshoof) Alley; siblings, Dorothy (Dillard); Joseph Alley and Richard Alley; daughter, Julie Vorderstrasse; and son in-law, Gary Harmon.

She is survived by her husband, Wallace Vorderstrasse; siblings Maxine (Evans); Shirley (McVein). children Deanna, Nancy and Greg; sons-in-law Rod Lyles and Randy Baker, and daughter-in-law Allison Vorderstrasse. She is also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild (as well as twin great-granddaughters on the way), and a multitude of brothers and sisters-in law, nieces and nephews, who will miss her dearly.

A funeral service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lebanon, Oregon, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. All who knew and loved Betty are invited to attend. Burial will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

If unable to attend in person, a live stream will be available at http://blclebanon.org/BettyV.

A memorial service was held on March 1, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Easthampton, MA for her caregivers and family, where Betty lived her last two years near her son and daughter-in-law.