August 24, 1933 – December 9, 2021

Betty Lou Carter, 88, of Lebanon, died December 9, 2021.

Betty was born August 24, 1933, in Tigard, the daughter of Otto and Norma (Baldwin) Meisner. She moved to Lebanon as a child and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1953. She then married Leonard Calvin Carter and worked as a homemaker raising her five children and also helping Leonard at their service station, Truax Southgate Service. Leonard preceded her in death in 1995.

Betty went back to work after her children were raised. She was employed at National Frozen Foods and later Hewlett Packard where she retired from in 1994.

Betty was a member of the Circle Church of Christ in Corvallis and attended Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She loved taking care of dogs and cats, making desserts and donating them to her church for fund raising events. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers and was a master gardener.

She is survived by her children, Calvin Carter, Virgil Carter, Karen Bose, Sidney Carter and Larry Carter, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Lebanon.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.