Betty Lee Miller

March 19, 1940 - December 28, 2021

Betty Lee (Harris) Miller passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021, in Albany. She was born March 19, 1940, in Philomath, to Gardner and Maysel Harris. She graduated from Philomath High School 1958. Betty married Richard (Dick) Miller, June 12, 1959. They lived in Philomath and had three daughters.

She loved working as a clerk at her daughter's business, and she also loved OSU sports: Women's Basketball, Men's Baseball, Women's Softball. She loved camping and doing arts and crafts and being with her grandchildren and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gardner and Maysel, and three brothers, Rodger, George, and Bob.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Miller, of Corvallis, and by her daughters, Debbie Jenkins, of Corvallis, and husband Pete; Terri Newman, of Philomath, and husband Jerry; Bonnie Cole, of Albany, and three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Verine Hood, of Philomath, and Linda Dee Risen, of Corvallis.

A Celebration of Life will be in the spring at Philomath City Park. Date to be announced later.

