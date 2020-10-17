Betty Koltvedt

February 20, 1924 – October 8, 2020

Betty was born February 20, 1924, the only child of Anthony and Irene Stazek. She passed away October 8, 2020 at the age of 96, having lived a full life.

Betty (mom) was a devoted wife and mother. She married Robert Koltvedt on March 11, 1944 and celebrated 72 years of marriage, interrupted only by the passing of Robert on June 4, 2016. I'm sure they are together again and picked up right where they left off. Betty is survived by her five children Connie (Mike), Victor, Robert (Karen) Koltvedt, Brent (Marie) Koltvedt, Kim Stevens and Tom (Linda) Koltvedt as well as 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Betty was a very active volunteer in the Michigan school systems of her children including past president of Austin High School in Detroit and President of the PTA at Bishop Gallagher High School. She was a member of the Otsego Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, volunteer at the voting office, a Den Mother. Her hobbies included bowling, card and dice playing, crocheting, ceramics, biking, square dancing, ice cream. Her affectionate nickname “Bird” was obvious with her constant chirping. She could make friends with a total stranger in minutes. Her preferred TV shows included Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and the Bill O'Reilly Show.