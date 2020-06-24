March 22, 1924 – June 20, 2020
Betty Katherine Sims entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2020. She passed peacefully in the home that she loved in Albany, with her only beloved daughter Marie at her side. Born March 22, 1924, in Portland, Oregon, she was raised by her mother Alice Sprenger on her grandparents’ farm in Oakville.
She often spoke fondly of riding horseback to school with her cousin Jean. Betty Nordyke attended Shedd High School and soon married Chet Sims at the family home in Fayetteville, in 1942. They shared 64 years of marriage until his death in 2006. She is survived by daughter Marie and son-in-law Ross Villanueva of Albany; grandson Mike Villanueva and wife Gogi, their son Nolan and daughter McKenzie; grandson Tony Villanueva and wife Dora, and their children Nico, Antonio and Clara.
Betty’s passion in life was the love for her Savior Jesus Christ and for her family. She attended Calvary Community Church in Albany since 1969 and listened faithfully to Dr. J Vernon McGee on Thru the Bible radio. She took great delight in gardening and caring for the parcel of land she and Chet brought from blackberry bushes to beauty. It was like a park where neighborhood kids would gather and play. She loved having people enjoy the place and would often share freshly baked cookies and homemade pie from her Gravenstein apple tree. Nothing made her lively blue eyes sparkle more than sharing God’s blessings with others. Her favorite verse was John 3:16; her favorite song was “In the Garden.”
She delighted to gather with family and had unique and close relationships with each of her family members, including and especially her great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all those who prayed and helped make it possible for Ross and Marie to care for her at home during her final days. Arrangements will be handled by Fisher Funeral Home in Albany. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be sent to her favorite mission, Child Evangelism Fellowship. A private burial will be conducted at a later date at Shedd Cemetery in Shedd, Oregon. Special thanks to Evergreen Hospice caregivers for their loving attention to a wonderful lady. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
