March 22, 1924 – June 20, 2020

Betty Katherine Sims entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2020. She passed peacefully in the home that she loved in Albany, with her only beloved daughter Marie at her side. Born March 22, 1924, in Portland, Oregon, she was raised by her mother Alice Sprenger on her grandparents’ farm in Oakville.

She often spoke fondly of riding horseback to school with her cousin Jean. Betty Nordyke attended Shedd High School and soon married Chet Sims at the family home in Fayetteville, in 1942. They shared 64 years of marriage until his death in 2006. She is survived by daughter Marie and son-in-law Ross Villanueva of Albany; grandson Mike Villanueva and wife Gogi, their son Nolan and daughter McKenzie; grandson Tony Villanueva and wife Dora, and their children Nico, Antonio and Clara.