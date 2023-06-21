September 21, 1934 – June 14, 2023

'Betty Jo' 'Herky' 'Inchie' born September 21, 1934 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Ray & Nettie Ward, Betty was one of eight children. At the age of 9 or 10, the family moved to Lewiston, ID. Betty's childhood nickname was 'Herky', named after a comic page character who was quite mischievous. The name fit her perfectly. She loved to pull pranks and was really good at it. This silly, light hearted, mischievous spirit is something that comes through in most every story about her.

Betty had a strong entrepreneurial spirit that began in her youth. As kids, Betty and her younger sister, Carolynn Rudy of Portland OR, would go door to door selling eggs. Betty was cute, cheerful & chatty and customers loved her. These skills eventually developed into a career for her. Betty went on to own several small Grocery Stores: GreenBerry, Brewster, Crabtree & Marion. She was also a valued employee at Safeway in Lebanon, OR and Cub Foods in Corvallis, OR. She loved to tell the story of how she was part of the Cub Foods to WinCo transition and traveled to California to assist with the opening of new WinCo stores there. She eventually retired after a long career with WinCo.

Betty's first marriage to Robert McLachlan produced two sons, Larry McLachlan of Spokane, WA and William McLachlan of Lewiston, ID. Her second marriage to Richard Bartels produced one daughter, Janet Bartels of Prineville OR. Her third marriage, to Jerry Burger, was her lengthiest lasting 40+ years until Jerry's passing in 2015. The nickname 'Inchie' came to be when Jerry, a very tall man, got to teasing Betty, a very short woman, about her height. The nickname stuck.

As fate would have it, cupid's arrow struck Betty once again later in life when the handsome guy down the hall, Lawrence Givens, caught her eye. They were married in 2019 and remained devoted to one another until her passing.

To know Betty was to know her garden. She was an avid flower gardener and loved to show off her beautiful tranquil yard. She & Jerry built a sun room in their house so she could sit and admire her handiwork through the big picture windows. She was especially fond of yellow roses and blue hydrangeas ... and any other plant that would entice a new bird to visit her yard.

She loved to accompany Jerry to car shows and local parades to show off their award winning '41 Buick. One grandchild recalls riding in the back seat of Ol' Blue on their way to a parade ... and noticing how happy and carefree she looked, literally beaming from ear to ear.

She was also very active in the Lebanon Women's Club (OFWC), American Legion, & Lebanon Elks Lodge where she is fondly remembered as 'the best fundraiser they ever had'. It was annual tradition to help decorate the Strawberry Shortcake for the Strawberry Festival and she was "all in" for that activity.

Her greatest accomplishment was having earned the designation 'Club Woman of the Year', an honor she cherished.

All of the 23 grandchildren/step-grandchildren remember grandma's pie & ice cream. The first words they heard when they walked through the door was "who wants pie and ice cream" Boy did she love her grand babies and her Ice Cream! Always Butter Pecan or Vanilla Bean. It was her daily treat even when the grand babies were not around.

On birthdays we could always expect to receive a funny 'dog' card... prissy poodles, goofy dogs driving cars or doing perverse dog activities, etc. She would watch intently as we opened the card to make sure the reaction was as anticipated. The cards were always silly and sure to evoke a belly laugh.

Oh how she loved her clothes and her purses! Had a purse to compliment every outfit. If you ever had the pleasure of going somewhere with her, you could count on waiting an extra 15 minutes while she found just the right purse for the occasion and transferred all of her worldly goods from one purse to the other.

She was a huge supporter of Oregon State Beaver Football and Basketball and loved to watch each and every game, especially if she could be in attendance. On game day, you would always see a Beaver flag flying proudly in the front yard.

She also loved to sew, walk her dogs, play piano, collect Betty Boop knick knacks & collect chicken/rooster doodads.

All in all, Betty is described as one of the kindest, most positive, light-hearted people they know. They comment on her huge heart and how she loved to be silly and laugh and joke around. Even the caregivers (in her final years) were touched by Betty's ability to keep everyone's spirits high with her cheerful smile and silly antics... and they made sure she still enjoyed her daily dose of butter pecan ice cream.

You are forever in our hearts Betty!

Please help us honor Betty by attending her memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant Street, Lebanon, OR 541.258.2123. Informal Procession will follow to Crawfordsville Union Cemetery, Hwy 228 Crawfordsville. A barbeque picnic will follow at McKercher Park, Hwy 228, Brownsville. Food, Water, Plates/Utensils will be provided (Bring a folding chair).

In lieu of Flowers, please consider a donation to Betty's Favorite Charity: OFWC - Oregon Federation of Women's Clubs, Mail: c/o Pam Briggs, 197 Lake St SE, Albany, OR 97321.