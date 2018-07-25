Subscribe for 17¢ / day

February 7, 1955 —July 19, 2018

Betty Jane Tumlin was born February 7, 1955, in Albany, Oregon, to James and Elsie (Hamilton) Tumlin. Betty, an only child, had wonderful parents and a very blessed life.

As a child, Betty loved spending time at the family farm near Halsey, Oregon.

She and her parents also enjoyed camping and fishing trips, visiting National Parks, and traveling in Canada. As an adult, she continued her love of travel, exploring most European countries, the Soviet Union, Mexico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, all 50 States, and many, many National Parks.

Betty graduated from Oregon State University in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She was an elementary school teacher for 32 years, teaching mostly second- and fifth-graders. Along with her fellow teachers and friends, she taught at Fairfield Elementary in Eugene’s Bethel School District until retiring in 2010.

She often volunteered during summer breaks, including volunteering at a dinosaur dig in Montana and a bird-banding project in the Midwest. She then incorporated those experiences into her work through presentations to schoolchildren. Betty was a strong advocate of public education and a proud leader in the Oregon Education Association (OEA) at both the local and state levels. She served as an OEA vice-president and served on their board for many years where she made many wonderful friends.

In 1995, Betty met Skip, “the man of her dreams.” She enjoyed telling people that she met him at the Eugene soup kitchen — a place where they shared much laughter and enjoyed volunteering together. Almost 20 years after first meeting, they were married on January 5, 2014, in Medford by Betty’s friend, Reverend Krista Jacobson Thompson. As Betty said, she “didn’t want to rush into anything.” She was wholeheartedly accepted by Skip’s family.

Betty loved Skip and her many dear friends. She also loved dogs, carrot cake, milk chocolate (well, really any fattening food), Oregon wineries, all things Disney and anyone with a good sense of humor. She also loved Camp Kilowan, Camp Fire Girls and her many co-campers, who were lifetime friends.

Betty wanted to express her appreciation for the loving professional care provided by Doctors Kim, Meier, Rohr, Louiselle and so many nurses and caregivers. Thanks especially to Shannon Black for her extraordinary loving care during Betty’s final few months.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard “Skip” Rodden; four step-children; seven step-grandchildren; many cousins; and great friends.

To advance the treatment of scleroderma, Betty has donated her body to Oregon Health Sciences University.

If you wish to honor Betty’s memory, please consider contributing to Food for Lane County, Greenhill Humane Society, Oregon Nature Conservancy or the OEA Foundation. She would also love for you to VOTE, and to Dump Trump.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and will surely involve wine, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and lots of laughter.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

