Betty Jane Logan

February 6, 1945 - January 31, 2022

Our beloved mom, wife, and grandma, Betty, passed peacefully at home on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was born in Artesia, California on February 6, 1945 but spent a greater part of her life here in Oregon.

She was known for her long work history at a local Southwest Corvallis convenience store. Once retired, she enjoyed stirring the pot in the kitchen for her enormous family as well as keeping the pot stirred in her life.

She took the greatest joy in watching her grandchildren grow, watering her garden in the summer, and going on lunch dates with her children. Her door was always open for those who needed.

Betty was preceded in death by her daughter. She leaves behind seven children, husband, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Pooh Bear. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten. At Betty's request, no funeral service will be held. Please leave condolence messages at (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com).