Betty J. LeClerc

October 26, 1934 - April 17, 2022

On April 17, 2022, Betty passed away at 87 in Sweet Home, Oregon. Betty is remembered for a feisty spirit, sense of humor, devotion to her family and friends, and love of quilting.

Betty, the youngest of eight children, was born to Thomas Towerson and Jen Sena Maria Gunson. She attended high school in Junction City, Oregon, where she met Dean LeClerc. They married August 7, 1952 in Harrisburg, Oregon, shortly before Dean deployed. Upon Dean's return from Korea, they eventually settled on the home place outside of Sodaville, Oregon, where they raised five kids.

Betty worked for the Sweet Home School District until her retirement. Those years also saw many summer weekends supporting Dean on the rodeo circuit. Her retirement gave her more time for quilting, and many family and friends were blessed to receive her handiwork.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Royal Dean LeClerc; siblings Roger Gunson, John Gunson, Lester Gunson; Mary Good, Hazel Cartier, Ardene Paseman and Doris Eastburn.

Betty is survived by her son Thomas, of Spokane, Washington and his wife Kim; son Robert and wife Teresa, of Turner, Oregon; daughter Julie and husband, Clint, of Battle Ground, Washington; son David and wife Kathy, of Portland, Oregon and son Jeffrey and his wife Merri, of Independence, Oregon, as well as many grandchildren.

Inurnment is at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lebanon, Oregon.