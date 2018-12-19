August 11, 1938 — December 3, 2018
Betty passed away surrounded by family in Albany.
Betty was born in Oregon City, Oregon to Milford and Marjorie Hamilton. The family moved to Coos Bay where Betty grew up and attended school.
Betty worked in many places and owned the Golden Shamrock in North Bend, Oregon, Elton Ceramics in Ketchikan, Alaska, and The Captain’s Table Restaurant in Craig, Alaska. She managed a 7-11 store in Albany until she retired.
Betty was a skilled crafter and crocheted and knitted. She also enjoyed puzzles and games with loved ones. Her family and friends loved her sense of humor and admired her tenacity.
Betty loved her family and is survived by her sons, Lance and David; daughter, Teri; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, three sisters, brother, and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on January 5 in Coos Bay at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Following, we will gather at The Coach House Restaurant for a no-host lunch. Bring your pictures to scan and share.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).