February 5, 1935 — December 27, 2018
Betty “Jane” Fobar Good, 83, passed away on December 27, 2018 at Brookdale Clare Bridge, where she had resided for the past four months.
Jane was born February 5, 1935 in Longmont, Colorado to Josh and Nettie Fobar. She moved to Albany as a small child, where she lived her entire life. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1953.
She worked for the phone company, Drs. Carlson and Lees, Dr. Jerry Larsen and Dr. Ken Stevens before retiring.
She married T.A. “Art” Good in 1956. They later divorced but remained good friends over the years.
Jane enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and Alaska, trips to the Oregon Coast and she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Samuel “Jack” Fobar, Edwin Fobar, Donald Fobar, Richard Fobar; and her sister, Patty Jenness.
Jane is survived by her two children, Tim (Annette) Good of Madras, Oregon and Kim (Bob) Esterling of Albany; along with many nieces and nephews. She is already missed.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.