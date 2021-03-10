Betty Faye Graves

1941 - 2021

Betty was born in Alabama in 1941 to Howard and Dorothy Boyd; they moved to Georgia for a short period before moving to Lakewood, California.

At the age of 17 she met and married John C. Graves Sr, who passed away in 2007, they were married 48 1/2 years. John and Betty moved to Philomath in July of 1969 with their three children. They lived in Philomath for 52 years.

She is survived by her three children: John C. Graves Jr. of California, Sherri L. McClow of Corvallis and Steven B. Graves of Philomath. Five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Betty has requested that in lieu of flowers please make donations in care of McHenry Funeral Home in her name, all donations will go to St. Jude.

Services will be held at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis at 11 a.m. with viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 on Friday, March 12th, with graveside services afterwards.