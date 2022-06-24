March 4, 1928 - June 19, 2022

Former Lebanon resident Betty Beatrice Hellberg passed away June 19, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

Betty was born on March 4, 1928 to Percy and Gladys Southwick in Chiloquin, Klamath County, Oregon. Her father was employed by Oregon Fish and Game working in the Klamath Tribal Fishery program. Betty moved with her family to Lacomb, Oregon, in 1934.

At that time her father was assigned to Roaring River Fish Hatchery in Scio, Oregon. It was during this time Betty's father caught the famous sturgeon "Herman" who was exhibited for many years at the Oregon State Fair. It was Bettys honor to name Herman.

Betty graduated from Lebanon High School in 1945. She participated in many activities from Girls League, Band, Highlight, Pep Club and Victory club. She was the May Queen of 1945 at Lebanon High. Upon graduation Betty enrolled in Oregon State College in the fall of 1945.

She pledged the sorority Gamma Phi Beta, where she met many lifelong friends. At Oregon State she met the love of her life who became her husband, Joseph Hellberg. They married on July 28, 1948 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Upon Joseph's graduation he was employed by Lebanon High School as a teacher and a coach. Betty and Joe lived outside of Lebanon settling on Tennessee Road where they raised their four children.

Betty was very busy raising their four children but still enjoyed membership in various Women's Clubs.

Betty was a member of PEO Chapter V. She also volunteered at Lebanon Community Hospital. She was a member of Present Day Club as well.

As a voracious reader, she belonged to and supported the Friends of the Library in Lebanon. One of the longest groups she belonged to was the infamous "Bridge Club." This group of women began playing bridge as young mothers and continued into the 1980s. It is difficult to describe the love and companionship this group of ladies and their families enjoyed through the years.

She also was instrumental in creating a Ladies Investment Club called the Lebanon Dames. Betty said she felt it was a good thing to understand the investment world and she did. The Lebanon Dames is ongoing to this day.

Betty and Joe loved to travel. They enjoyed many wonderful trips throughout America and Europe.

Betty and Joe were members of Springhill Golf and Country Club in Albany, Oregon. One of the happiest places Betty enjoyed was the beloved Beach House Joe and she built in 1970 on the Oregon Coast. After Joe's passing in 1997 Betty moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where she enjoyed many happy years with other Beaver Believers. In 2016 she moved to Portland, Oregon. As a Friend, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and a Great-Grandmother she was an indescribable joy.

Betty is survived by her four children, Steve Hellberg, Mike Hellberg, Pat Hellberg (Nancy Monsarrat) and Pamela Beck. Her grandchildren Jason Beck (Anna Truong), Tony Hellberg, Sylvieanne Reynolds (Logan Reynolds), Chloe Hellberg, Hannah Hellberg, Kainoa Hellberg and Avery Hellberg. Great-grandchildren Easton and Lumen Reynolds.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25th, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28th at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. Private interment will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Donations to the American Heart Association are requested in lieu of flowers.