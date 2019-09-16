May 13, 1932 — September 7, 2019
Betty Arlene Hanna, 87, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday.
She was born in Baker City in the Missouri Flat area to Bellfield and Etta May (Cady) Fleming.
She attended Missouri Flat School, which was a one room school house before the school was consolidated with the Baker Schools. She attended Brooklyn Grade School, Helen M. Stack Junior High School and graduated from Baker High School in 1950.
She married Raymond Hanna on August 26, 1950 and celebrated 56 years together. They had three sons, Tom, John and David while living in Baker. In 1959, they moved to Roseburg where Ray was employed. That year, a truck load of ammonium nitrate fertilizer exploded and blew up his place of employment so the family moved to Eugene in 1960. They lived there for eight years and then moved to Corvallis in 1968.
Betty worked as a cook in the Corvallis School District for 14 years. She also worked on the Benton County elections for several years. She enjoyed helping decorate the courthouse grounds at Christmas time.
Ray and Betty learned to square dance in 1970 and the next year took round dance lessons. In 1977, they started teaching round dance classes, now called Programmed Ballroom Dancing. They taught for 17 years in Corvallis, Albany and other areas. They helped organize Oregon Round Dance Teachers Association and belonged to Roundalab. They attended State and National conventions.
Betty was a member of the Albany Timber Twirlers square dance club.
Her hobbies include square and round dancing, sewing, crocheting, baking pies, playing the piano and gardening. She especially loved flowers. She was always very active and in school and participated in all sports. She attended exercise classes into her 80’s.
Betty is survived by sons, John Raymond and his wife, Bonnie Hanna of Placerville, California, David Norval Hanna of San Diego, California; daughter-in-law Lenora Hanna of Lebanon and their families; sisters, Anita Van Hise of Corvallis, and Maxine Buckles of Hermiston; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Corry Fleming of Beaverton; and a large extended family of friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond on March 19, 2007; parents; brothers, Harold and Floyd Fleming; sister, Dorothy Erwin; and oldest son, Thomas Shayne Hanna on February 8, 2004.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on September 27 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens; 34275 Riverside Drive SW, Albany. “In the Garden of Honor.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in her name can be made to Southern Willamette Valley Honor Flight: Mail to: SWV Honor Flight, 2217 40th Avenue SE, Albany, Oregon 97322 or go to: www.swvhonorflight.org.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.