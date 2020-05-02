× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 22, 1946 – March 13, 2020

Betty Ann Harness, 73, passed away on March 13, 2020 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, Oregon.

Betty was born on November 22, 1946 in Corvallis, to George and Dorothy Buckingham. She was raised in Philomath, at the foot of the Alsea Mountain. Betty went to Philomath High School and graduated in 1965.

Grandma attended Linn Benton Community College and graduated from Chemeketa Community College as a registered nurse. Grandma worked as a registered nurse for Central Oregon District Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Sacred Heart Hospital and Kennewick General Hospital.

Grandma had many talents, especially cooking, baking, sewing, fishing and gardening. Grandma won blue ribbons for baking at the Benton and Clackamas County fairs, and she was named the first runner up “Queen of the Kitchen” in the 1984 Clackamas County Fair.

Grandma had a knowledge and appreciation for the natural world and shared that love with her family and friends. Her greatest passion was the love she had for her husband of over forty years, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.