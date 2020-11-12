Betty and Ken Smith

Betty Jean Smith was born February 3, 1928, in Randolph, Nebraska to Minnie Hansen and Edward Messman. The family moved to Oregon when she was a child. The love of her life was Kenneth Smith, born in Caroga Lake, New York to Lillian Brooks and William Smith on March 7, 1928. The Army brought him to Oregon. They said "I do" on February 14, 1948. A marriage lasting 3 months short of 70 years.

Mom was a hard worker and would take any job to help support the family. She often helped her mom and dad on the dairy, milking cows, driving tractor, doing anything that was needed. She also worked on the army base in the kitchen at Camp Adair. It was that hard worker reputation that got her a job as a rural mail carrier with only an 8th grade education. She loved that job and soon had her own route. She was proud to always be on time. Throughout her life, Mom was on the lookout for just one more teddy bear to add to her collection of more than 1200. Her homemade biscuits were everyone's favorite and every spring she would plant a big garden with the biggest Walla Walla sweet onions.