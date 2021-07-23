Betty A Jacobson

January 1, 1934 - July 19, 2021

Betty was born in Ortonville, Minnesota, to Lloyd and Mabel Salverson.

While visiting a cousin, and his wife, she met Julian M Jacobson, a brother to the wife. They were married on February 14, 1949. They had twins, David and Lucinda (Cindy), in 1949. She spent time in Nebraska and Iowa while Julian worked construction jobs. They moved to Albany in 1956.

She went to work for Jenks Hatchery, in Tangent, in 1957. She worked her way up to supervisor and was there 31 years. She was an extremely hard worker and a great homemaker. She specialized in baking bread and cinnamon rolls. She loved making homemade candy for the holidays. She made two pair of pajamas for each grandchild for Christmas for many years. After she retired, she sewed 1200-1500 dog jackets and hats for David and Barbara's carnaval booth.

Her family and friends were her focus in life. She loved spending time visiting with them. She especially loved Christmas time and summer picnics. She went to Clearwater, Florida every year in January and came home in April for 26 years. That gave her friends from all around the east coast. She cherished her friendships and her time there.