Bettie Olive Fegles

April 19, 1931 - April 30, 2022

Bettie Olive (Myers) Fegles, age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on April 30, 2022 and joined her forever love Jim Fegles, who preceded her on September 4, 2020. Bettie was born April 19, 1931, in Oregon City, Oregon. A daughter of early Oregon pioneers, she grew up with a sense of unfettered freedom and optimistic independence reflective of the time and era in our great state. Bettie graduated from Eugene High School in 1949 and married James (Jim) Fegles in August, 1950. They remained married 70 years and 17 days, until Jim's passing.

Bettie deeply loved her family and relished in all that family represented and meant to the quality of life. She lived to be a "Mom" and embraced the gift of motherhood with all her being. As a devoted Christian, Bettie knew she was called to be a Mom to not only her children but to many more. She was "Mom" to her children's friends, to many young people in whatever church she was attending and in any life situation presented, she became "Mom" to someone.

Bettie taught her children to recognize the power of love and of family. She lived an example of passion and compassion and taught those around her to serve and to be gracious and to take the time to tell people how important they are and to give praise to those that are praiseworthy and grace to those who aren't. She taught us to be strong during stormy times and to persevere through trials and rejoice in victories. To never give up, to believe in ourselves and others, and to forgive ourselves when we stumble.

Bettie loved working in her yard and garden and often referred to it as her "artwork". She spoke of the outside space as her blank canvas awaiting her creative touch. Over the years Bettie and Jim lived in many locations. Eugene, Medford, Grants Pass, Merlin, Springfield, Reedsport, Salem and Alsea, Oregon. Pelican, Alaska, Yellowstone National Park, and parts of Arizona and Nevada during winter months. In each she would apply her touch, leaving every home better than when she arrived. She had a favorite saying that she applied to her life,.. "Bloom where you are planted." And she did. Leaving a bright mark, warm feelings and another friend or friends, wherever she was "planted".

As a friend once wrote about this World War II generation of women,.. "they were a quiet force, a whisper not a shout, an inspiration manifested by an undying faith in their children, hope in things greater than themselves and other-oriented hearts." This was Bettie.

Bettie reached out in love and acceptance to all. She adopted her daughter-in-law and sons-in-law as family without reservation. She embraced the life of a homemaker because she chose to love and serve the people she was with. Sometimes that meant taking a job outside the home to help make ends meet, but it never meant an ounce less commitment to her home and family. The hugs, the warmth, the clean floors and clean sheets. A dinner table of ample servings every evening and stories shared of the day behind. A well kept home and a confident feeling of safety and security, in the family she nurtured, was her gift. The stuff of life that you may not think much about at the time, but looking back, you realize that it was actually quite extraordinary.

Bettie left a priceless legacy of service and unconditional love to those who shared her life. She was a gentle soul with a fun sense of humor and enthusiasm for life. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to countless many. She will be greatly missed.