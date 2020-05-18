× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bettie June Mello passed away on May 9, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Bettie was a devoted wife to her husband Toby Mello. Together they worked on the Mello ranch and raised their two children, Terri and Alan. In the early 70’s, they sold the ranch and moved to Albany, where they managed and co-owned the legendary Candlelight Restaurant and Lounge. After the restaurant sold they managed the Best Western Pony Soldier Motel for 10 years until retirement.

Bettie was an avid gardener, golfer, caregiver, seamstress, animal lover and a phenomenal cook. Her animals were always treated with home cooked food and compassion. She also had a tremendous amount of love for all of the children in her life. She was instrumental in their upbringings and they all loved spending time with her. She was often sewing clothing, braiding hair, baking cookies, bandaging knees or just laughing with them by her outdoor swimming pool with fresh lemonade. She will be greatly missed and held in the hearts of everyone she knew and loved.

Bettie is survived by her Children: Terri (Jon) and Alan. Grandchildren: Kristina (Glenn), Heather (Jeremy), Toby, Fathym and Talan. Great grandchildren: Ireland (Dallin), Wyatt, Madison, Emma, Chase and Aubri, as well as, a great great granddaughter, due in September.