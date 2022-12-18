Beth (Bethany) Julie Aronow, 62, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on December 4, 2022. Beth was born to Eugene Aronow and Leonora Kaufman Aronow in 1960 in Rosieres-en-Haye, France while her father served in the U.S. Army. She spent her childhood in Old Bethpage, NY. Beth finished high school traveling throughout the U.S. in the innovative Trailside School, setting a pattern for a self-guided life of adventure. She earned a BA in Human Ecology from The College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor in 1983. Interests she pursued there included traditional music, oral history and Maine folklore. She remained in Maine after graduation for Montessori teacher training.

Beth worked in Maine as a Montessori preschool teacher for several years before becoming a preschool administrator. Her adventuresome spirit led her to Boulder, Colorado, where she spent most of her adult life and found a strong community of friends. While in Colorado, she earned an MA in Transpersonal Counseling at the Naropa Institute in 1988 and opened a practice as a counselor.

Beth faced health challenges throughout her adult life. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her twenties and was a breast cancer survivor. Her focus as a counselor was working with people facing chronic illness, offering caring and empathetic support for her clients. In addition to her counseling practice she moderated on-line cancer survivor groups and was a passionate advocate for young breast cancer survivors. Beth was a fabulous knitter and made many beautiful hats and sweaters for loved ones. She enjoyed photography, reading, singing and contra dancing. She always surrounded herself with beauty whether in the form of the art she collected, her lovely collection of earrings or the natural beauty of the places she chose to live.

When her health challenges made it difficult to live independently, Beth moved to Oregon to be closer to family. She was a kind and loving person who was devoted to her family.

She is survived by her sister Lisa Frothingham, brother-in-law Eddie Frothingham and their children Emma Frothingham and Jay Frothingham.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.