Beth Ann Cooley

Your sense of humor was infectious. Len, your husband of 43 years, shares your inability to finish a joke without laughing before the punchline.

You always wanted sons and God blessed you and Len with four, whom you protected and guarded: Timothy; Matthew; Christopher; and Jeffrey, who died at nine hours of age.

Matthew shared that you have left a hole the size of Yellowstone in all our hearts. Matt's wife, Jamie, shared that you were there for grandson Alex's entire labor and delivery. You were able to see one of your grandchildren born, a memory Jamie will always cherish.

Then, there was Becki. You literally saved her life. She called you and shared a health concern. On your advice she went to the doctor and learned she had cancer. You drove to Oregon from Arizona in record time, despite also caring for Len, who had his own medical problems. You stayed at Bec's side four weeks, doctoring and caring for her. She asked if you knew how to pray, you took her hands in yours and said the most blessed healing prayers and asked God to look over Becki. You gave her an incredible sense of calm - everything would be okay. Becki is alive and cancer-free because of you.