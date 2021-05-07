November 17, 1933 - May 1, 2021

Bessie Lee Bonfield (maiden name: Spencer) was born on November 17, 1933 in West Virginia. She married James R. Bonfield and became an army wife, spending time stationed in Alaska, California, Germany and Kansas until James retired from the military and they moved to Albany, Oregon in 1966.

While James worked at Oregon Freeze Dry Foods, Bessie dedicated her life to raising their two daughters, Shawn and Teresa. Bessie volunteered at their schools and was President of the PTA. She also volunteered on Red Cross blood drives beginning in 1971 and in 1978, she became the Linn County Blood Chairperson. She loved volunteering for the Red Cross and she and James worked hard for the Red Cross for many years, making countless friends along the way.

Bessie also volunteered for Fish Emergency Services, delivering groceries to people in need. On the weekends, she monitored the phones for Service to Military Families for Linn and Benton Counties. For six years she also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Albany General Hospital.