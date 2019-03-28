July 26, 1922 — March 10, 2019
Bessie was born in Scotland, South Dakota on July 26, 1922. She was the eighth child of Rosalie and Joe Holy.
She married Theodore William Sherman in 1940 in Yankton, South Dakota. They moved to Alpine, Oregon in 1941. In that year, Ted joined the US Army and attained the rank of sergeant.
In 1942, they had a child. They named him Fred Joe Sherman.
Ted and Bess built a home in Monroe, Oregon in 1946. They lived there for 22 years, until Ted’s passing in 1968. Bessie then moved to Corvallis for the rest of her life.
She passed away in her sleep on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Fred; grandsons, Ted, Tim and Randy; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Zach, Hanna, Kalani and Ocean; great-great-grandchildren, Grace and Maxton; and a few nieces and nephews.
At her request, no public services will be held. Private interment will be at Bellfountain Cemetery.