March 9, 1934 — June 22, 2019
Bernita M. Clark, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at her residence in Lebanon, at the age of 85.
Bernita was born in Lebanon to Bryan and Agnes (Karpinski) Ames. She attended Lebanon High School, where she graduated in 1952.
Bernita married Bobby Ray Clark after she graduated high school; they later divorced in 1973.
Bernita worked at Linn Lanes Bowling Alley in Lebanon for over 35 years until she retired.
Bernita is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Y. McCloud of Maui, Hawaii; son, Robert L. Clark, of Albany; son, James P. Clark of Lebanon; and daughter, Bernadette A. Smith of New York; brothers, Kenneth Ames of Albany and Carl Ames of Lebanon; sister, Janet Ames-Cooley of Colorado; and by 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Bernita was preceded in death by her parents, son, Michael B. Clark; sister, Ardis Powell; brother, Michael Ames; and great-grandchild, Kari Rain Linn.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at I.O.O.F Cemetery, 37295 Cemetery Rd. Lebanon.
