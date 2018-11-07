October 20, 1933 — October 31, 2018
Berniece was born the year of 1933 in Port Orchard, Washington to Cecil and Alice Beal. She was one of six children and was given the nickname ‘Bunny’ by her father, which seemed to fit her perfectly and she was known as such by all that loved her, from then on. Bunny and her family moved to Elkton, Oregon in 1947 where she attended Elkton High School, graduating in 1951. Bunny thrived in school and she participated in many activities including yearbook editor, school paper, class secretary, glee club, school plays, girls’ league and even lettered in softball and volleyball as well as being a cheerleader and class president. While in school, Bunny discovered a lifelong passion in carpentry, taking woodshop classes and making wooden lamps, tables and cedar chests.
In the summer of 1948, Bunny met her future husband, Dale Mode, while working in his family’s orchard. The two fell madly in love and married in 1951, a love that would last 66 years as Dale passed earlier this year, after a brief illness. The two were a perfect team, enjoying many passions with projects in woodworking, remodeling and landscaping, both in their own home as well as helping in their children’s’ homes.
In August 1967, the family relocated to Junction City, Oregon where Bunny worked for several years at Clarke’s Ceramics in Junction City, where her creative flair and fine attention to detail would be put to good use. Bunny and Dale created many wooden furniture items in their home wood shop and enjoyed a wide variety of craftwork, gardening and working at the Fisher Prune Dryer in Kellogg in their retirement years.
Bunny’s finest work was her family. All Bunny ever wanted in life was to be a Mom and to raise good children- and that, she truly achieved. Loving and caring for her children, Jacque, Debbie and Jerry was the end all for Bunny and she was a devoted mother and grandmother- sewing clothing, creating art, cooking and teaching music- Bunny was the soul of her family with her kind heart and easy sense of humor.
Bunny passed peacefully holding her daughters’ hand while listening to a piano sonata on October 31, 2018.
Bunny was preceded in death by Dale in March of 2018, and Jacque in July 2015.
Her children Debbie ( with husband Terry) and Jerry (with wife Debbie D) survive Bunny, as well as brother, Ralph Beal; five grandchildren, Kelley, Holly, Melissa, Dayna and Amanda; and many great-grandchildren, who will all miss her loving smile and ever thoughtfulness.
In the last months of her life, Bunny lived at Mennonite Village where she received fabulous care from a loving group of dedicated team members. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Foundation Employee Assistance Fund.
Services for both Bunny and Dale will be held at 1 p.m. on November 27 Roseburg National Cemetery for close friends and family.