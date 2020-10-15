Bernice Moody-Falk

1944 – 2020

Bernice Rose (Lobbato) Moody-Falk passed away September 20, 2020 at Shasta Regional Medical Center of pneumonia related to complications from Parkinson's disease. She was 76.

She was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey, the middle of three girls born to Salvatore and Marie Michela “Carrie” Lobbato. She was known as the “B” of the ABCs: Annette, Bernice and Carol. For many years, her parents sold children's shoes in a shop they named ABC Junior Bootery in their daughters' honor.

Bernice moved with her family at about age 8 and spent four years living in Grants Pass, Oregon. The family returned briefly to New Jersey but soon moved west again, following a job offer for Salvatore from a shoe store in Fresno, California.

However, the family stopped to spend the night in San Jose, California, where Salvatore visited a shoe store and fell into discussion with the owner. The man offered him a job at his store in the San Jose neighborhood of Willow Glen, and the family decided they liked the city and didn't end up moving to Fresno after all.

Bernice graduated from Pioneer High School in San Jose in 1962, part of its second graduating class. She was homecoming queen and a “pompom girl” there and starred in the school's production of “The Rainmaker.”