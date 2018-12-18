June 14, 1931 — December 15, 2018
Bernhard Albert Biederbeck was born on June 14, 1931 in Marsberg, the Sauerland region of Germany.
He passed away at the VA Home in Lebanon on December 15, 2018. His parents were Bernhard and Maria (Schroeder) Biederbeck. He grew up on a farm that dates back to Charlemagne. Charlemagne and his troops Christianized the region and built the first church of that region in Marsberg. The historic farm has been in the Biederbeck family since 1805. That link to history planted seeds for Bernhard’s great interest in history.
He attended local schools, but World War II cut his education short. The last days of the war, he recalled this way: “On Good Friday 1945, I and our Polish POW were sewing oats in distant fields. When the US Army approached, I broke the fence and turned the horses loose so they could trot home. The POW and I slept in a shelter. The next morning I found one horse still near the broken fence. The US Army marched through town for three days. Our farmyard was turned into a motor pool. It had mud three inches deep.”
After an apprenticeship in farming, Bernhard emigrated to Perham, Minnesota in hopes of buying a farm. He was sponsored by his fiancé’s aunt and uncle. Since he was not yet 26 years old, he was drafted into the US Army and sent back to Germany where he was station in Pirmasens. On February 11, 1958 he married his fiancé, Martha Post in her hometown of Altenberge, Germany near Munster in the state of Westphalia.
During his military service, the US initiated the Soil Bank Program which dashed his dreams of farming. Shortly after his honorable discharge in January 1959, he returned to his wife’s relatives in Perham where he was soon joined by his wife. In spring, they looked after the uncle’s farm so that he and his wife could visit their relatives in Germany. The uncle was so delighted to reunite with his siblings, cousins, neighbors and friends.
In the summer of 1959, important visitors from Lebanon arrived to Perham – the Merzenichs. They described their Willamette Valley to be like paradise: No mosquitoes, the most beautiful scenery, a mild climate and bountiful field and garden crops. Also, the prospect of a good job was enticing. From then on, it was “West or Bust.”
In the summer of 1960, Bernhard and Martha and baby-son Herman moved to Lebanon. For the next 35 years, he worked as a press operator at the local hardboard plant which most knew as Champion International.
His hobbies were gardening, traveling and showing off Oregon to many visitors from Germany and his family which grew to three more sons, Mark, Norbert and Richard.
At his 60th anniversary party last February, he exclaimed “Best move I ever made!” when talking about his move to Oregon. His children all agree.
Bernhard was preceded in death by his siblings, Hildegunde, Margaret, Bertram, Joseph and Elizabeth.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, his sons Herman (Karen), Mark (Debra), Norbert and Richard (Debbie); and grandchildren, Karl, Erika, Heather, Steven and Merisa along with many nieces and nephews.
Bernhard was a member of St Edward Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. His life will be celebrated with the reciting of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 21 at St. Edward.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Edward’s Scholarship program or to the St Vincent De Paul Society would be appreciated, and may be sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.