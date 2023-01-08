May 19, 1930 – December 24, 2022

Berneice Agnes (Nickie) Darnell, 92, passed away December 24 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.

Berneice Demers was born and raised in Storm Lake, Iowa. On January 23, 1950, she married Clarence Darnell of Storm Lake. They had seven children.

In 1974, they moved to Corvallis, where she worked for an attorney, then moved to Albany in 1994.

Berneice was preceded in death by her husband and one son, James.

She is survived by six children, 22 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany.