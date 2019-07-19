January 18, 1944 — June 11, 2019
Bernard R Janssen Jr went home to be with his Lord on June 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard R Janssen Sr and Helen Janssen of Albany; his sister, Starla Rae Coakley of Stayton, Oregon; his first wife, Linda Janssen; and second wife, Valerie Janssen.
He is survived by his children; Jodi, Chris, Traci, Leah, Cory, Arianna and Athena.
Bernard was born in Madison, South Dakota on January 18, 1944. He spent the first few years in South Dakota and then in 1947, moved to southern Minnesota where his parents purchased a farm. The family moved to Oregon in 1955 where his father changed his occupation from farming to building homes with three of Bernard's uncles.
After graduating from Albany Union High School in 1962, Bernard worked with and for his dad and uncles, Lawrence and Thomas. Bernard also worked with his brother, James, traveling to Alaska to build there. The Janssens were all accomplished and careful builders and this was his life until he retired. In 2013, Bernard moved to Colorado.
He enjoyed many creative hobbies and was always building something like a boat, a kayak, or RC airplanes. He also worked on and painted cars.
He will be greatly missed by his children and surviving siblings, Beverly Priest and Berniece Riemenschneider of Ordway, Colorado, brother, James and family of Kelso, Washington; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a remembrance potluck at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, at 27715 I Lane, Ocean Park, Washington 98640. Please call or text Jodi at 360-931-8488 for any questions or directions.