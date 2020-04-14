Bernard Joseph Pietrok

August 13, 1938 – April 7, 2020
Bernie, a longtime resident of the Scio area, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 81. Bernie was born to Joe and Martha Pietrok on August 13, 1938 and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Anton Pietrok, Joan Silbernagel, and Henry Pietrok.
He was raised on their farm in the Mt. Pleasant area of Stayton. After graduating from high school, he worked at NORPAC as a Receiving Manager for his entire career. He was also a farmer in Scio. Bernie was a Knights of Columbus member and served as a Stayton High School Board Member for many years.
Bernie married Joanne (Rak) on February 20, 1960. Together they bought the farm in Scio where they raised their family of five children, Gary (Cassandra) Pietrok, Dennis (Christie) Pietrok, Edward (Laura) Pietrok, Janelle (Chris) Ashe, and David Pietrok. Bernie is also survived by seven grandchildren who he adored: Amanda, Will, Jake, Ally, Camille, Emma and Roman.
Bernie loved being on his farm and his childhood farm throughout his life. He especially enjoyed raising his cows and teaching his grandchildren about farming. Bernie loved to play cards, go on road trips, and watch sports, especially women’s college basketball. Bernie was a life-long member of Immaculate Conception Church in Stayton. When he was unable to attend mass, he would watch it on TV. Bernie touched many people over the years with his smile and laughter.
Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Stayton. Contributions may be made to Regis St. Mary Catholic School, Stayton, or the American Heart Association. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
