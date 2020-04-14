Bernard Joseph Pietrok

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 13, 1938 – April 7, 2020

Bernie, a longtime resident of the Scio area, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 81. Bernie was born to Joe and Martha Pietrok on August 13, 1938 and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Anton Pietrok, Joan Silbernagel, and Henry Pietrok.

He was raised on their farm in the Mt. Pleasant area of Stayton. After graduating from high school, he worked at NORPAC as a Receiving Manager for his entire career. He was also a farmer in Scio. Bernie was a Knights of Columbus member and served as a Stayton High School Board Member for many years.

Bernie married Joanne (Rak) on February 20, 1960. Together they bought the farm in Scio where they raised their family of five children, Gary (Cassandra) Pietrok, Dennis (Christie) Pietrok, Edward (Laura) Pietrok, Janelle (Chris) Ashe, and David Pietrok. Bernie is also survived by seven grandchildren who he adored: Amanda, Will, Jake, Ally, Camille, Emma and Roman.