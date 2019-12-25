Bernadina Cornelia Smith

Harvey got a job working for Pacific Northwest Bell and the family moved to Corvallis in April of 1966. When the boys got older she help out as Den Mother for their Cub Scout pack. In 1967 she started working for Lipman’s Department store for 9 years. When Hewlett Packard came to Corvallis she got a job there starting around September 1976 as a electronics production technician. She worked there for 16 years and retired in 1992. During those retirement years she and Harvey enjoyed traveling in their mini RV and enjoyed listening to Polka music and dancing at all the festivals around Oregon. They enjoyed visiting family and friends and traveled to Washington, Canada, Leavenworth, WA, Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, Disneyland, Hawaii, taking a cruise to Alaska, and taking three trips back to the Netherlands to visit family & friends. After 48 wonderful years of marriage her husband Harvey passed away in March of 2001. She then did volunteer work for the American Red Cross blood drive and worked during election times at the Benton County Elections office. In 2003 she took a trip by herself to the Netherlands. She also kept busy doing cross stitching, knitting, crocheting, and making beaded purses.

Around 2004 close family friend John Fruetel started helping Bernadina around her one acre home and their friendship and love for each other blossomed. And for the next 15 years they became each other’s constant companion. John would help out with the care of her property. And with John being a member of the Corvallis Historic Auto Club, they would enjoy going to all the different car shows and events. One year she was secretary for the club. They would participate in the many parades and festivals around the Willamette Valley especially in the Veteran’s Day parade in Albany and the Corvallis Christmas parade. They would take many trips traveling to see family and friends visiting Washington, North Dakota, California, Arizona, taking a cruise to the Bahamas and Alaska, a trip to see her family and friends in the Netherlands together. Mt. Angel October fest, and the Junction City Scandinavian Festival. She was a founding member of the local Dutch Club and would attend the monthly Dutch luncheons, Oakville Presbyterian Church luncheons. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis. Every Wednesday night they went to the Morning Star Grange Hall in Millersburg and would listen to the Jefferson Jammers and dance. Anywhere there was accordion and polka music playing Bernadina was there listening and dancing. After Bernadina moved out of her house and into assisted living and then to memory care at Bonaventure of Albany, John would come by every day and have dinner with her and take her out on day trips on the weekends. John became honorary Grandfather to her three grandchildren and they have many memories of going to the Central Park listening to the band plays and visiting John at his shop. Tony and Karen are so grateful that John was such a great support and companion to Bernadina all these years and staying by her side and helping support her even when her health was declining. Bernadina said “How could I ever be so lucky to have two wonderful men in my life that I have loved.”