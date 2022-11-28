Bernadette Rose Ferraro

Nov. 4, 1946 – Nov. 19, 2022

LACOMB—Bernadette (Sticka) Ferraro was born November 4, 1946 in Dickinson, ND. She passed away November 19, 2022 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Bernie grew up in Woodburn, OR, she attended St. Luke’s Grade School and graduated from Woodburn High School. After graduation she attended Merritt Davis Business College.

She lived with her husband, Mark in Lacomb, OR for the past 20 years, prior to moving to Meadowlark Assisted Living, where she was a resident at the time of her passing.

Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Mark; her parents, John and Rose Sticka; her brothers: Tex, Gabe, and Tim Sticka; and her sisters: Claudia Dawson and Hilda Johnson.

She is survived by her brothers: Jay Sticka of Portland, Barney Sticka of Gladstone, and Frank Sticka-Terranora of Australia; and her sister, Angie Lambert of Aurora, OR.

Bernie was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon, OR, and a member of St. Vincent de Paul.

A memorial mass will be held for Bernie at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM. There will be a luncheon following the service.

Bernadette will be interred at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Woodburn, OR. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.