August 5, 1932 - June 21, 2018
Benton Richardson of Philomath died on June 21, 2018, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis of complications of pneumonia. He was 85 years old.
Benton was born August 5, 1932, in Megargel, Texas. He was raised in Yuma, Arizona, by his mother Cora Irene Reed Richardson and father Sully Landon Richardson.
Benton joined the Air Force in October 1951, where he met his wife, who was also in the Air Force. They were married in January 1956. He served 20 years in the Air Force, serving in both the Korean War and Vietnam War in addition to being stationed in New Mexico, Yuma, Arizona, Tripoli, Libya, Mountain Home, Idaho, and Great Falls, Montana. Retiring as an E-5 Staff Sergeant, he was honorably discharged in October 1971.
Upon retirement the family came to Philomath. Benton was active in the community as: a member of the city council, High School Booster Club, helper in constructing the “new” football grandstands, and coaching girls’ softball.
Benton had an eventful life with many interests and talents. He made many friends from his bicycling club which included a ride across most of the United States. He shared his woodworking skills generously “making sawdust.” He especially enjoyed making Adirondack chairs.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Alah Dez Richardson; and brother, Winston Watliff Richardson.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Dot) Birchell Richardson; daughters, Melinda Richardson Passon, Lisa Richardson Brodkorb (Keith); son, Doug Richardson; and daughter-in-law Anne Richardson. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Dustin Acker, Derek Acker, Katina Brodkorb, Sasha Brodkorb, Sean Brodkorb, Lauren Richardson, Lucas Richardson; and great-grandchildren, Tayden Dobson, Alivia Acker, and Monroe Acker.
A potluck celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Benton’s birthday, August 5, 2018, at Philomath City Park shelter No. 2. Please come with stories, and if you are a musician be prepared to “jam” a bit for Dad.
Please leave condolences and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.