Benjamin "Ben" Cooney

June 8, 1940 – November 12, 2022

Ben passed away from cancer, on November 12th, at his home; he was 82.

Ben was born to Wilbur and Margaret Cooney in Corvallis, Oregon; he was the oldest of four children.

After graduating from Corvallis High School, he entered the United States Army. During his time in the military, he quickly climbed ranks and left the service as a Sergeant First Class. After his military career, he became a Journeyman Lineman where he enjoyed his work and made many lifelong friends. Ben retired from Pacific Power and Light.

He was an avid outdoorsman throughout his life. Ben was known to love to talk, and every outing led to many conversations with those he would run into.

Ben is survived by his wife Maricar Cooney, daughter Jessica Cooney–Frederick, granddaughters Morgan and Camille Frederick, and brothers Don Cooney and Clark Cooney. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Margaret Cooney, and sister, Linn Newman.