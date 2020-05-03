× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 15, 1923 – April 23, 2020

Ben M. Weisgerber was born In Collyer, Kansas on March 15, 1923.

After graduating from high school he entered the Army, during WWII, where he was wounded in action in France and was later discharged.

He and his brother Herb then moved to Corvallis, Oregon where he opened a Flying A station on the corner of Third and Van Buren where he also met and married Patricia (Pat) Simpson in 1949. In 1963 he built B & R Wrecking on south Third St which he owned until the 1980’s and then retired.

Ben had a passion for family, golf (a long time member of Corvallis Country Club) and playing cards. He had been a member of both the Moose Lodge and Elks Club. He was happiest when building homes and adding on to B&R and golfing. Ben and Pat loved to travel together. They enjoyed RV-ing across the US, wintering in Kauai, Hawaii and later Surprise, Arizona. and traveling to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

After the death of Pat in 2011, Ben spent his time in Surprise, Arizona, where he met Myrle Hultquist — who nursed him back to health after a bicycle accident and brought him joy and love for the last eight years.

Ben died peacefully on April 23, 2020 with Myrle by his side and is survived by his daughters — Jan Weisgerber, Sue Stephens (ex-husband Gary [deceased]), Diane Meyers (husband Brad); his grandchildren Nicolas (wife Lindsey) and Andrew Stephens (wife Jessica) Micah (wife Naphtali), Erin Joy, and Shawna Meyers and four great grand-children.

