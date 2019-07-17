November 4, 1961 — July 10, 2019
Beatta Woodrow passed away on July 10, 2019.
She was the light of our lives. As the center of our family, she was the sun to us, as we were planets orbiting around her.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Woodrow; daughters, Raine, 39, and Pearl, 25, both of Seattle; and her son Rylan, 29, of Portland. Also surviving are her mother, Alice Jensen of Halsey; Laurie Walker, her father of Nampa, Idaho; and her sister, Felton of Halsey.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Sophia Grace Woodrow.
Beatta loved making stained glass artworks and was an avid gardener. Beatta was employed as a seed analyst at the OSU Seed Lab, and after that for the United States Postal Service as a clerk for ten years in several offices including Harrisburg and Tangent, Oregon.
She was a creative cook and loved to design dishes that were both easy to make and wonderfully tasty. More than anything else she was a tough hardworking homemaker, exceptional loving mother, and wife.
Beatta will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
A service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Oakville Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Halsey.
