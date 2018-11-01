August 6, 1928 — October 30, 2018
Beatrice Margaret Kleis, 90, of Corvallis, passed away on October 30, 2018.
She was born August 6, 1928 in Benzonia, Michigan to William Hugh and Alice Imogene Heinze. After receiving her teacher’s certificate in Elementary Education from Michigan State University in 1946, she taught fourth, fifth, and sixth grades in the two-room Canaan School in Mason, Michigan for four years, and later seventh grade math and home economics in Amherst Junior High School in Amherst, Massachusetts for three years.
On December 26, 1948, she married Robert William Kleis. During their 60-year marriage, Bea was an integral part of Bob’s distinguished career in agricultural research and university administration, first with the University of Massachusetts, in Amherst, and later with the University of Nebraska, in Lincoln. She was a quintessential hostess, entertaining staff members, graduate students, and visiting scientists from around the world, and often traveling nationally and internationally with Bob.
Bea was a member of Saint Mark’s Methodist Church, the University of Nebraska Faculty Women’s Club, Ceres Club, United Methodist Women, and the Lancaster County Chorus; and she served as a Bryan Hospital volunteer for many years.
Bea is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Cinthia J. and James Horner of Sterling, Colorado, and Pamela K. and Walter Trimmer of Corvallis; four grandsons and spouses, Abram and Kelli Johnson, Mather and Cynthia Johnson, Seth and Hannah Trimmer, and Jordan and Tara Trimmer; and ten great-grandchildren, Caden, Calvin, Jackson, Malachi, Grant, Madilyn, Lillian, Campbell, Emory, and Shay. She also had a wonderful step family including granddaughter, Robin Eckman and husband, Rob; and great-grandchildren, Treycen and Rylie.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Hugh and Imogene Heinze; sister, Carol Strom; and son-in-law, Russell Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Memorials may be made to Self Help International (Bea Kleis Memorial in the memo line), 207 20th Street NW, Suite A, Waverly, IA, 50677.
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.