Barbara Teresa Watkins

Barbara Watkins (nee Rupcic) was born on May 6, 1925, to parents Paul and Agnes (Sucevic) Rupcic in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Her father emigrated from Croatia, and her mother, also of Croatian heritage, was a first-generation American. Barbara graduated from McKeesport High School where she belonged to both the Math and Latin clubs. Barbara was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union's McKeesport Lodge. She attended Sacred Heart church in McKeesport where she was a long-time member of the Christian Mothers organization, baking apricot-filled cookies, nut rolls, and apple strudel for their events as well as for family holidays. Her other Croatian culinary specialties included stuffed cabbage and chicken paprikash. Barbara regularly attended Croatian Day at Kennywood Park, enjoying roasted lamb and Tamburitzan music, often with a trip to Green Gables following the day at the park. Barbara twice visited Croatia, the last trip with her beloved sister, Marge, and her daughter, Patti, in 1994 even while the country was still at war. "It's just a little shrapnel," she assured re: the occasional bombings near the airport! On this trip, they visited relatives in Zagreb and Ogulin, the town from which her father emigrated, also traveling to the towns of Dubrovnik, Rijeka, and Medjugorje — passing through UN checkpoints to enter the latter in Bosnia-Herzegovina where she and her sister made a Catholic pilgrimage to Apparition Hill.