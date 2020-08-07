Barbara Shrader

After Barbara graduated from high school she worked at Twin Falls Bank & Trust until her marriage to Don Shrader on December 27, 1951. They moved to St. Louis, Missouri where Don attended Washington University Dental School. During this time Barbara worked at the Clayton Bank until Don's graduation in 1955. Barbara was active in many organizations. She was a past President & Life Member of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. She was also a charter member of Assistance League of Corvallis. She was a Campfire Girls leader, a Deacon of the Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, & a member of PEO, Chapter S. Most important in her life was her husband Don, her daughter Laura, & her son-in-law Don, along with her home & friends. She loved to take driving trips, cook, entertain, read & listen to music.