February 5, 1936 - April 4, 2022

Barbara Ross, of Portland, Oregon, died on April 4, 2022, of natural causes at her home surrounded by her children. She was 86.

Barbara was born on February 5, 1936, in Kerrville, Texas, as the fourth of five children to Roy and Elizabeth Neely. Barbara grew up on her family's dairy farm, riding horses and chasing armadillos. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in Sociology. During graduate school, Barbara decided to use her skills to change practices and policies related to how society treats the poor. Her genuine interest in every person she met, her ease in talking to people of all types, and her persistence and hard work were instrumental in her success.

Barbara and her second husband, Dick Ross, moved to Corvallis in 1970 when Dick took a faculty position at OSU. During her 40 years in Corvallis, Barbara was deeply involved in many community organizations including Fish of Corvallis, Vina Moses, Community Outreach, and the Corvallis Homeless Shelter Coalition. Her focus was always helping and housing the most vulnerable members of the community. Her specialty was building coalitions, raising funds, and driving toward the big picture of self-sufficiency for everyone. She was known and loved as a woman who was driven, somewhat stubborn, and confident in her opinions.

In 1977, Barbara started her political career when she became the second female County Commissioner for Benton County, a position she held for 10 years. She later served as Corvallis School Board member for eight years and State Representative for District 35 for six years. One of her accomplishments in the Oregon Legislature was helping to pass the school district local option tax levy so that schools could supplement their state funding, a crucial initiative at the time. Barbara continued to be active in the Democratic Party throughout her life, campaigning, recruiting and fundraising for people and causes she believed in.

Barbara and Dick raised three children during their time in Corvallis. The family often went camping on the Oregon Coast and enjoyed their Friday Family Nights listening to records and dancing to 70s classics. Barbara enjoyed attending her children's many baseball games, ballet and band recitals, track and wrestling meets, plays, and marching band performances.

In 2011, Barbara moved to Portland with her third husband, Joe Omelchuck. In Portland she continued her community involvement, volunteering for the League of Women Voters, Mercy Corps Northwest, and the Partnership for Safety & Justice. During the social justice movements of 2020, Barbara led a team through the League of Women Voters, creating a comprehensive report about policing and recommendations for improvement in Portland. One of her great joys during her time in Portland was spending time with her many grandchildren, and she was delighted to welcome two lovely great-grandchildren into the family. Barbara will be deeply missed by her family, colleagues and the many friends she made throughout her lifetime.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband Joe Omelchuck and survived by her sister, Leota Goodney, and husband Steve, her daughter Jennifer Sandhu and husband Erik, daughter Serena Jaspera and husband Charles, son John Ross and wife Emily Sheldrick, her grandchildren Charles Sandhu, Carolyn Sandhu, Julianne Sandhu, Jake Bisuut, Nanding Ross, Alba Ross, Yanci Ross, and two great-grandchildren, Lola Ross Coleman, and Finley Sandhu DeSantis.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Salem, 5090 Center Street NE. Donations in honor of Barbara Ross may be directed to the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center at corvallisddc.org/donate, 530 SW 4th Street, Corvallis, OR 97333, or to Partnership for Safety and Justice at safetyandjustice.org/donate, 221 NW 2nd Ave. #209, Portland, OR 97209.