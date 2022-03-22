Barbara Lou Baxter

February 21, 1930 - March 15, 2022

Barbara was born to Merle and Pearl (Mitchell) Densmore, in the home originally of her grandparents Andrew and Ella Densmore. The home is on Densmore Rd. and still stands today. It is occupied by some of Tom's sons now. She died in the home she shared with her husband William (Bill) Lee Baxter, Sr. until his death on June 29, 2019. This home occupies land directly across the road from the old farm home and is now occupied by Bill Jr. and his wife Colleen. So you can see the circle is strong within Barbara's family. She and our father have always taught us how important family is, as well as the history of those who brought us to this time in our lives. This is a grand legacy and we have much to be proud of. We intend to follow their example. That also includes the love of our Lord, Jesus. For some this relationship comes later and for some of ours this is so. It only matters that the journey gets there.

They were married on Oct. 2, 1949 and had two sons, William L Baxter, Jr. (Colleen) and Thomas Jay Baxter who died in July 2021. Barbara is survived by her sister Delores. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Barbara also had a brother, Eldon who is deceased.

Barbara considered her family to be her proudest achievement. She loved and was loved deeply and will be grieved just as deeply and remembered sweetly. She and her husband were wonderful examples to our family of steadfastness and love. In her final days, our mother had only two thoughts. That her family here would be well and do well without her and secondly, she looked forward to seeing her husband and her son Tom, both believers in Jesus. She wanted very much to join them in that Sweet Bye and Bye.

We want to thank sincerely the staff of the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Lebanon, Oregon and most especially those who helped to make her days at home more comfortable. You were more help than you can imagine. God bless you.

A memorial service will be held April 9th at 1 p.m. Bob Bower is officiating. Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 West Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.