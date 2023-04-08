August 7, 1940 – April 6, 2023

Barbara Leona Hankins, 82, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away on April 6, 2023.

Barbara was born on August 7, 1940 in Albany, Oregon to Nelson and Iola Clark. At age 11, her family moved to Anchorage, Alaska for a period of time, then returned to Albany, Oregon sometime later. Barbara attended Albany Union High School where she graduated in 1958.

On November 29, 1957, Barbara married Billy Gerald Hankins in Golden Dale, Washington. The couple lived in Albany for many years before moving to Lebanon where they resided since March of 1973. Barbara and Billy went on to have three sons, Bruce, William Jr., and Joe. Barbara worked at Bamboo Terrace, T&R Restaurant, Linton House, Citizen's Valley Bank, and was the bookkeeper for Bill Hankins Construction.

Barbara was an avid book reader, enjoyed snowbirding to Arizona in the winters, and was an excellent co-pilot during the many RV trips she took. She loved to cook and had the best pickle recipe.

Barbara was predeceased by her father, Nelson Clark, mother, Iola Shelley, stepfather, Raymond Shelley, brother, Larry Clark, and son, Joe Hankins. She is survived by her husband, Bill, son Bruce and Rosalie (Wetherell); grandson Bradley Hankins and Sofi Zara, great-grandchildren Paris, Avery, and Noelle. Son William and Ginger (McKinney); grandson Jessie and Rachel (Snook) Hankins, great-grandchildren Jeremiah and Phoebe, and granddaughter Heather (Hankins) & Obadiah Perue, great-grandchildren Liam, Samson, and Shelley.

Viewing will be from 4 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. Burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.