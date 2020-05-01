× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 4, 1936 – April 28, 2020

Barbara Lee Barker-Hogg, 84 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, at her residence.

Barbara Lee Barker was born in Drain, Oregon. She was the third of three daughters born to John Darrel and Beulah (Craig) Barker. Her sisters were Shirley Hall (deceased) and Beverly Roe. They are descendants of Jesse Applegate, Oregon pioneer.

The family moved to Eugene in the 1940's. Barbara attended school there graduating from Eugene High School in 1954. She later enrolled in the University of Oregon where she met her future husband Thomas C. Hogg. Tom and Barbara were married in 1958. They moved to Corvallis where Tom joined the Anthropology faculty at Oregon State University. They had two children--Kathleen Marie Frieze and Amy Elizabeth Jenne.

Barbara completed her bachelors and master's degrees at Oregon State University. She worked at OSU as an administrator and teacher in the College of Liberal Arts, Center for Writing and Learning. She held the position until her retirement. After retirement, Barbara volunteered in adult literacy and ESL. She was also a Hospice Bereavement counselor.

In 1984 Tom was killed in a tragic hunting accident. Later Barbara married life-long friend William D. Honey. They were married for thirty-five years.