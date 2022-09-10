Barbara Lea Schaad

May 19, 1935 - August 21, 2022

Barbara was born in Crawfordsville, Oregon to Mamie and Jule Sweet, the fifth of six girls. Her family moved to Beaverton when she was nine years old. She graduated from Beaverton High School in 1953 and took classes at Portland State University. During a college retreat held at Camp Magruder, she met Lewis Schaad. They were married at the Beaverton United Methodist Church on June 15, 1958. They moved to Corvallis, where Lewis had a teaching job, and had four children: Jim, Cheryl, Joy and Tom. Barbara was a full-time mother and was very active supporting her family and her community. Her home was a welcoming place to many of her children's friends as well as extended family and students who attended OSU.

Barbara grew in leadership within the Corvallis United Methodist Church and Oregon-Idaho Annual Conference. On the local level, she was one of the volunteer organists from 1977 until 1995 and was involved in the creation and teaching of the Corvallis Program for Biblical Literacy. Barbara served as a local delegate to the Annual Conference for many years. The Conference subsequently recognized her talents and appointed her to serve as the Conference Statistician. She also served on the board of the Jason Lee Manor in Salem and was the chair for two terms, overseeing the expansion of that facility.

In 1995 Barbara and Lewis moved to Newberg, Oregon to help care for her father-in-law and support Lewis as he tended the family farm. She was a founding member of August Cellars, the family winery. Her home continued to be a gathering place for extended family and friends.

Barbara was interested in genealogy and spent many hours tracing both her and Lewis' ancestors. She enjoyed a variety of crafting including sewing, knitting, basket weaving and gardening.

Barbara was proceeded in death by her oldest son, Jim. She is survived by Lewis, Cheryl Davis (Chas), Joy (Teresa), Tom (Michelle), four grandsons, two great-grandsons and one sister, Mary Garcia.

A memorial service will be held September 24, 2022, at 1:00 at the Newberg First United Methodist Church (1205 Deborah Rd, Newberg, OR). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Oregon Commission for the Blind or the Casey Eye Institute.