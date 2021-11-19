June 4, 1924 - November 16, 2021

In loving memory on November 16, 2021, Barbara Jeanne Piroutek, known as Jeanne, of Albany, passed away at the age of 97.

Jeanne was born and raised in Albany and married to Chuck Piroutek for 63 years. Chuck passed away in 2010. She had been a member of the Methodist Church all of her life. She graduated from Oregon State University and went on to have a career as a teacher. Jeanne was active with several groups; PEO, Thursday study club and bridge groups.

She is survived by her four children: Steven Piroutek, Gary Piroutek, Scott Piroutek and Barbara Farey; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered as a loving mom, good friend and great listener.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4 at Willamette Memorial Park. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.