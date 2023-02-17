February 13, 1948—February 4, 2023

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Barbara Jean Thompson (Snyder), loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 74.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father Eli, her mother Marie, brother Ernie and sisters Elsie, Frieda and Ruby. She is survived by her husband Tom, sister Donna, son Buck, daughter-in-law Angie, and granddaughters Cassidy and Sarah.

Barbara was born on February 13, 1948 in Bellfountain, Oregon to Eli and Marie Snyder (Burke). She married Luther (Tom) Thompson on June 17, 1966. They had one son Luther (Buck) Thompson.

Barbara had a passion for teaching. She received her degree from Oregon State University and went on to teach for 31 years in her local community touching many lives.

Barbara’s biggest passion was her family. She loved holidays and sharing meals together. If you asked her what mattered most to her she would say “Watching her granddaughters grow up.”

Barbara was the kindest and most thoughtful person you could ever meet. Taking care of others was her priority. Everyone who met her, loved her instantly.

There will be a memorial service for Barbara at the Bellfountain School gymnasium in Bellfountain, Oregon on February 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.