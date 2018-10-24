June 13, 1945 — October 2, 2018
Barbara Jean Radtke (Patton) was born in Lodi, California on June 13, 1945 to Edwin and Ida Radtke and passed away on October 2, 2018 in Lebanon.
She spent her childhood in Northern California living in Paradise and Capay, and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1963. After attending Chico State University, she moved to Lake Tahoe. She loved living in Tahoe, and being surrounded by so much beauty. Barbara also enjoyed dealing blackjack and racing cars.
After a short motorcycle ride, she ended up in Lebanon and became a part of the community. Whether it was opening the first Mexican restaurant La Cabana with her husband Sam, booking trips for people as a travel agent, attending her sons sporting events or selling houses, it's safe to say that just about everyone knew Barb. She really enjoyed being involved, and supporting the town she loved. She will be missed.
Barbara is survived by her son, Sonny Simonian; sister, Darlene Odom; brother, Robert Radtke. Additionally, she has many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Ida Radtke; as well as her brother, Leroy Radtke.
We would like to thank all of her friends who have been there for her even when she wasn't able to ask. Both Barbara and her family were extremely fortunate to have so many caring people around her and in her life.
We are planning a celebration of life, to be held in Linn County, early spring 2019. Between then and now, we will be collecting email addresses using an online form: https://goo.gl/forms/wndtpR0StNsd7edN2
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.