June 25, 1928 - January 1, 2023

Barbara Jean (Parker) MacHugh was born June 25, 1928 to Ida Mae and Clifton Lee Parker of Albany, Oregon.

Barbara's younger years spent traveling w/her folks looking for opportunity, traveled to Arlington, Oregon for a short time, Portland, Oregon, where her dad tried his luck in the service station business, eventually being planted on the North skirts of Albany, farming.

Barbara learned from her mum to sew like a pro, making her own clothing for nearly 60 years. Also making the school clothes for her nieces and her own 2 boys.

She was an adept combine driver, tractor driver, shotgun wielder and cook!

Barbara met her lifelong love, Lyle Ross MacHugh, from across the highway, Lebanon, Oregon. He was a handsome football player that won her heart.

Barbara's dad became an accomplished farmer with a canny business sense that allowed him and his wife to gift each of their 2 children and spouses a tract to farm on their own. And with marriage, came the two boys, Rod and Dave, both born in Corvallis.

1954, Lyle drew a farm unit in the Columbia Basin, SE Washington, and then moved to the North, albeit living in a makeover chicken house until the house could be built. Barbara soon followed w/the boys.

The farm was developed; reel irrigation was the norm. The entire family had to change those siphon tubes!

Barb and Lyle were early founders of the Block 15 district and community. MacHugh's, as well as the other 'original' founders organized the community well, the first telephone service and were a part of the great history of farming and irrigation in the Columbia Basin.

Barbara had a great affinity for growing plants and shrubs, in fact even knew their Latin names! She planted a large plot of these ornamentals for her own yard, became a popular item w/nearby neighbors and from her hobby, developed the MACHUGH NURSERY, eventually taking up most of the farm!! It grew over the years. Barb spent countless hours on her tractor with her constant companion, IKE, her cat, perched on the fender, cultivating her nursery.

Eventually the Nursery came to an end; she and Lyle enjoyed some great travels until his death in 2005.

She spent much time w/family, grandkids and kids and was/is an important part of their lives.

Barb passed on January 1, 2023, in her own home, 94 years old. Her cat, Shirley, who was born at the neighboring Higley farm in 2003, survives her still and misses her greatly. Barb was surrounded the last month of life, by all of her family with lots of tales and history of the Basin. She's a hard act to follow.